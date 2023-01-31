January Recap:

January was a mild month with temperatures averaging 8.6° above average. The warmest day of the month was high on 63° on the 3rd and the coldest was this morning’s low of 13°.We had 3.97″ of precipitation, almost an inch above average. We had 4.1″ of snow, less than half of what we normally expect for the month.

While January was a mild month, February will open cold. Wednesday will be a chilly day but a warming trend will be underway. By Groundhog Day on Thursday, temperatures will be near the 40° mark. That will be the best day of the week before another cold front comes through and knocks our temperatures back below average. However, by the weekend and early next week, we’re back in the 40s to near 50-degrees. Good news if you don’t like the cold, the 8-14 day outlook is giving us a favorable probability for above average temperatures to be around as we get into the second week of February.

February Outlook:

We gain one hour and four minutes of daylight and go from an average high of 37° to a high of 46° by the end of the month. We average 2.43″ of precipitation and 6″ of snow during the month. The 30 day outlook for February is calling for above average temperatures and above average precipitation.

January was a wet month.

January was a mild month and February will open cold.

February should be a mild, wet month according to the 30 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.