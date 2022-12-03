We certainly took quite the shift in our temperatures from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon. With afternoon temperatures in the 30s, we are running ~20° cooler than the afternoon before. High pressure has settled in over the region, leaving us with a bright, albeit, cold day. As of Saturday morning, winds were still gusting near 50 mph. However, winds have eased significantly and will continue to do so into the evening.

A cold night

If you’re heading out this evening, you’ll need layers and the thick coat. Mostly clear skies and light winds will allow for a lot of heat to escape from the surface overnight. Temperatures will be dropping into the 20s during the evening hours and wind chills will be in the teens for many locations. It’s a big night here in Indianapolis as the 12th annual Big Ten Football Championship Game is taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium. Purdue is taking on Michigan with kickoff set for 8:00 PM. It will be dry with lighter winds for fans heading to and from the game, but again, it will be cold!

Quiet close to the weekend

Sunday will be a dry, bright and quiet day. While it will still be chilly, soak up the sunshine while you can. This next week will feature a rather cloudy, unsettled weather pattern. Temperatures will start off very cold Sunday morning, in the upper teens and lower 20s. As winds shift out of the southwest, temperatures should manage to rebound into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Unsettled week ahead

Our next chance for rain comes Monday afternoon/evening. A new cold front will be moving through the region on Monday. Ahead of it, showers will begin to develop in portions of central Indiana. These are looking to be widely scattered in nature with more favorable rain chances in our southern counties. This is the start of our unsettled pattern that will keep daily rain chances in the forecast through the rest of the week, although there will be periods of dry time too.