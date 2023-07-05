Air quality reached the unhealthy category Wednesday morning. We often see poor air quality levels after the 4th of July, due to fireworks. This should improve as storms develop ahead of a cold front tonight. Storms will develop across Illinois and reach the western border of Indiana by 10pm. Scattered storms will move across the state overnight. While they will be weakening, a few strong storms, potentially carrying damaging winds and small hail, will be possible.

The cold front passes through the state on Thursday and a few pockets of rain and storms will continue into the afternoon. Behind the front, cleaner, cooler and much less humid air will move in. This will lead to a more comfortable close to the week on Friday.

For the weekend temperatures will warm into the 80s, the humidity will be higher and we’ll see a daily chance for afternoon storms Saturday through Monday.

After a dry Spring, Indianapolis has had wet weather recently.

A storm system to our west will bring scattered storms overnight.

Gusty winds and scattered storms will continue through Thursday.

Temperatures will stay below average through the weekend with a daily chance for rain.