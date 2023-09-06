Indianapolis has been very dry for the past three weeks and much-needed rain fell across central Indiana Wednesday morning ahead of a cold front. The cold front that will pass tonight is positioned over western Indiana as of Wednesday afternoon. A few scattered showers will be possible through the evening ahead of the front. Once it passes, winds will shift out of the northwest, cooling us down and bringing in a drier air mass. We’ll be cooler and much less humid Thursday and keep this more early fall-like pattern for the rest of the week.

The Hurricane Season Outlook is calling for above average hurricane season with 14 to 21 named storms. Tropical Storm Lee, the 12th named storm of the season, has formed in the southern Atlantic and will reach hurricane status overnight. It will become a major hurricane with winds well over 100 mph by Saturday. We’ll keep a close eye on the this storm as it approaches the U.S.

