A strong cold front is moving this way and rain chances will ramp up this evening. A few gusty storms will be possible, along with heavy downpours, but no severe weather is expected in central Indiana. The rainfall is greatly needed as we’ve only recorded 0.09″ of rainfall in Indianapolis. That makes this the second driest October on record, to-date, only to be surpassed by October of 1963 where we had a mere 0.02″ of rainfall in Indianapolis by this time in the month. The entire state of Indiana is now under Abnormally Dry or Moderate Drought conditions.

Showers will linger into Wednesday morning . Rainfall totals from this system will have the potential to reach an inch or more in some locations, but most will likely be around 1/2″ or less. From here, the focus will be on the temperature. Highs on Wednesday will be at their warmest early in the morning, in the upper 50s, and fall to the low and mid 50s by the afternoon. It will be breezy too as winds shift out of the northwest, gusting up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Our high temperature this time of year is 62°. We’ll be slightly above average with highs in the 60s through weekend. We’ll have a streak of three sunny, dry days from Thursday through Saturday. After our next dry spell October with end with rain Sunday and a few showers are also possible early on Halloween, with dry conditions expected for trick or treater’s Monday evening.

October has been a dry month so far.

Heavy rain is likely this evening.

Rain will end early Wednesday and it will be a breezy, cool day.

Temperatures will be slightly above average to end the week