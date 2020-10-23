A cold front will bring much cooler air to central Indiana this weekend

Indianapolis had received more than three inches of rain this week, more rain than we saw for the combined months of August and September. So far this year we’ve had 24 weekends with either rain or snow ans 17 completely dry weekends. A wet weather pattern has developed across the Ohio Valley and is showing no signs of leaving soon.

A strong cold front moved across the state Friday and a few lingering showers are expected through Saturday morning. Behind the front we’ll have gusty winds and temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the 50s.

More showers are in the forecast for most of next week. The rain we’ve received this week is rapidly cutting in to our rainfall deficit, and moderate drought areas are shrinking as a result. Another inch of rain is likely through early next week.

