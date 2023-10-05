October started with four consecutive days with high temperature in the 80s. The average high this time of year is 71° and temperatures so far this month have been 11.7° above average. I hope you enjoyed the taste of summer as a major weather pattern change is on the way.

Thursday was the beginning of our transition to a more fall-like weather pattern. We had our first measurable rainfall in eight days and it was the first day of the month where temperatures stayed below the norm. The rain and cooler air are associated with a cold front moving across the state overnight.

A second cold front arrives Friday. Winds will gust from the northwest up to 25mph as the front approaches. Expect a cooler day with highs in the 60s. We’ll stay dry during the day and a few isolated showers will be possible Friday evening as the front passes. Behind the front, the coolest air since early May will move in. This weekend, we’ll have sunny skies with highs in the 50s and lows near 40°.

Thursday was the first measurable rainfall of the month for Indianapolis.

Friday will be a windy, cool day.

This will be the coolest weekend since last Spring.

Days are getting shorter and Fall colors are starting to emerge across the state.

Tropical Storm Phillipe will make landfall this weekend.