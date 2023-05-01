We’ve made it to May! We gain nearly 10° on our average high temperature from the 1st to the 31st of the month. We also gain 54 minutes of daylight over the course of the month. May is the second wettest month of the year, on average, for Indianapolis. We’re getting a start on the monthly rain totals right away.

It will be a dreary and cold day with rain around at times. We’re starting the morning off with widely scattered, light rainfall in the area. Rainfall coverage will pickup this afternoon with steady rain expected for areas along and north of I-70. With colder air in place, it’s even looking favorable to see snow showers in far northern Indiana. A few pockets of a wintry mix or brief snow can’t be ruled out in our far northern counties, but most should see our precipitation come down as rain.

Temperatures will only rise to the mid 40s this afternoon and be accompanied by rather gusty conditions. Gusts near 40 mph will be possible.

Tuesday is looking better but it will still be a cold and windy day with patchy rainfall. This will be the start of our daily warmup. Temperatures will only rise to the low 50s Tuesday afternoon. However, by Wednesday we will enter a stretch of sunshine along with milder temperatures. By Thursday and Friday we’ll be back near seasonal levels. Next weekend is looking amazing with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.