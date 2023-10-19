Rain has been scarce this fall. Indianapolis only received 1.60″ of rain in September and has had 1.56″ of rain so far this month. An approaching cold front spread a quarter inch of rain across the state Thursday and rain will continue through Friday as the front moves east of the state. Up to a tenth of an inch of rain is likely as the front passes.

The showers will be widely scattered Friday with most the rain falling early in the day. Winds will gust from the northwest up to 25 mph. High temperatures will be cooler, only rising to the upper 50s in the afternoon. After a few morning showers Saturday skies will clear and temperatures will rise into the 60s. The Colts are home against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. It will be a bright, cool day with high temperatures near 60°. After a fall-like weekend, a warm up will come our way next week. We’ll have highs in the 70s by Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Tammy has formed in the Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds are now up to 60 mph, a 20 mph increase over the past 24 hours. The storm will continue to strengthen and will reach hurricane status this weekend. Tammy will make landfall in the Leeward Islands as a Category One Hurricane with 75 mph winds Saturday morning.

