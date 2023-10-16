It’s a gloomy start to week with patchy drizzle in the area to start our Monday. A few additional isolated sprinkles can’t be ruled out today but the mostly it will be dry, rather cloudy with high temperatures only rising to the upper 50s Monday afternoon.

Despite the cooler temperatures and gray skies, this is a decent day to get to the pumpkin patch. Tuesday and Wednesday are also great days for any outdoor activities. Rain and storms return Thursday, so late in the week will be less ideal.

Tuesday will be another cool day with below average high temperatures. We should peak near 60° Tuesday afternoon under a partly sunny sky.

We return to near seasonal temperatures Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Our next rain maker comes late Wednesday night and Thursday with rain and storms around at times. This system sets us up for another cool down to highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s going into the weekend.