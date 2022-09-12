As forecast, a closed low sat over the Great Lakes this weekend and spread clouds and rain across central Indiana for the past three days. With the gray skies and light rain, Monday’s high was in the 60s, making it the coolest day since last May. This slow-moving low will finally move out of the area late Tuesday. In the meantime we’ll stay cloudy with a few widely scattered showers. Skies will begin to clear late Tuesday afternoon so we’ll see some late day rays of sunshine. Skies will clear Tuesday night and we’ll have a full day of sunshine Wednesday.

After a cool start to the week a gradual warm up is on the way. The average high this time of year is 80 degrees. Highs will be in the 70s Tuesday and back near 80° Wednesday. Another taste of summer is on the way with highs in mid-80s Thursday and Friday, and near 90° this weekend.

We’ve had over inch of rain this month, with a rainfall deficit north of I-70, and a rainfall surplus to our south. A strong area of high pressure will control our weather this week. Expect an extended stretch of dry weather with sunny skies through Sunday and our next best chance for rain not arriving until Monday.

September is forecast to be a dry month and so far Indianapolis has a small rainfall deficit for the month.

September has been a mild month so far and Monday was the coolest day in 4 months.

After a cool start temperatures will rise by the end of the week.