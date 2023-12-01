November ended as the driest month of the year so far and the 7th driest November on record. December opened with some much-needed rainfall. Most areas received a less than a quarter inch of rain with almost a half-inch of rain in Lafayette. The weekend will be cloudy but temperatures will be slightly above average. A stray, light shower can’t be ruled out from the gray skies Saturday, but a better chance for a few showers comes on Sunday. The rain chances are small on both days and there will be plenty of dry time through the weekend.

After a few morning showers Monday, we’ll dry out before another cold front brings rain Tuesday. Next week will be a cool week with high in the 40s through Wednesday. A dry, milder weather pattern takes hold for Thursday and Friday and the work week will end with high temperatures in the50s.

Looking ahead to December

The 30-day outlook for December is calling for above average temperatures and near average precipitation. We average 2.92″ of precipitation and 6.4″ of snow during the month. We lose ten minutes of daylight by the end of the month and Winter officially starts on December 21st.

