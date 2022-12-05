We enjoyed a lot of sunshine over the weekend but the work week will look a lot different. Clouds are already filling in Monday morning and will continue to increase into the afternoon. Temperatures are off to a cold start, in the mid 20s, but will rebound to near average for the afternoon, in the low 40s. We stay mainly dry today but a few isolated sprinkles or light showers can’t be ruled out this afternoon.

Better chances for rain come this evening, but even then, not everyone gets wet. Widely scattered showers will develop after sundown and continue into early Tuesday. If you have plans to enjoy any of the holiday activities this evening, still keep your plans, just be prepared for the possibility of some light rainfall.

Extra cloud cover around tonight means heat won’t be able to escape from the surface as quickly and we stay warmer. We’ll start Tuesday morning off about 10° warmer than Monday morning. A few isolated showers will be possible early on Tuesday but more coverage of rainfall won’t come until the afternoon.

We keep daily rain chances around through the work week but there will be many dry hours too. Wednesday is currently looking to be the best day of the week with rain moving out early and temperatures turning mild, in the low 50s. Our wettest period of the week will come with a system set to bring us widespread rainfall Thursday afternoon before this system exits on Friday.