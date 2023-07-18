A cold front moved across central Indiana Monday night and left central Indiana with lower humidity and better air quality. We’ll have a chance for a few showers this evening, however, we aren’t expecting the amount of strong storms we had Monday.

Enjoy the less humid feeling tonight as the humidity will surge Wednesday and Thursday. Along with the high humidity, we warm temperatures up the next couple of days and keep storm chances in the mix. Isolated storms are possible Wednesday and we are closely watching Thursday for another potential severe weather threat as another cold front approaches.

This is Canada’s worst wildfire season on record and land area, larger that the entire state of Indiana, has been burned. This continues to have an adverse effect on our air quality. As of this writing there are 906 active fires burning coast to coast across Canada. 594 of them are considered to be out of control and smoke from the wildfire will give us poor air quality for the rest of the week.

Canadian wildfire smoke has caused Indiana’s poor air quality.

July has been a wet month so far.

We’ll have a few isolated showers Wednesday.

We’ll have a risk for severe storms on Thursday.

Temperatures will stay warm for the next four days.