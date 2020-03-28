A call on the governor to give employees a better way to report violations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Many Hoosiers are calling for action when it comes to businesses and the state’s stay at home order.

Right now, the governor asks people to report company violations to The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA). However, State Representative Ryan Dvorak from South Bend said that’s not enough.

Many businesses in Indiana are deemed essential during this stay at home order. They’re ordered to take precautions to protect employees from COVID-19 but not every company is doing so.

“The problem is all of these concerns that people have, there is no place for people to go to find an answer,” said Dvorak.

The state told workers to report these violations to IOSHA.

“How long would that complaint process take? What would be the results of that? All these things will take too long, people want an answer now," said Dvorak. "They want to protect themselves and their family and we just need quicker action.”

So, Dvorak is calling on the governor to create a hotline for workers. There’s already one in place for businesses to ask the state questions during this time.

“We want to make sure that both businesses and workers have proper guidance and if they are violating the law, they need to be punished for it,” said Dvorak.

He would like businesses to know more about specific consequences they may face for not taking ordered precautions to protect employees.

“We’re placing those people in harm's way right now,” said Dvorak.

The governor has said he is relying on Hoosier companies to do the right thing. The state is expecting a surge of cases in the coming days or weeks.

“This is like a snowball that’s rolling downhill getting bigger and bigger,” said Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The city of Indianapolis is at the epicenter.

“I’m hopeful that we will be able to respond very effectively," said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. "No matter how high those numbers become, but I want to underscore that we need to flatten the curve.”

Governor Holcomb said the only way we can do that is by working together.

“You can’t even spell virus without I and U, right? We need you. I’m going to do my part, she’s [Dr. Kristina Box, State Health Commissioner] going to do her part, all of them, we need the public in mass to do their part,” said Holcomb.

At this point, Holcomb’s stay at home order lasts until April 7. However, he said Friday that he will extend it if necessary.