After a soaking Wednesday evening, the rain have moved out this Thursday morning. Overall rainfall totals exceeded 3″ in some locations with the heaviest rainfall cutting through the center of the state near the I-70 corridor.

Patchy fog has developed in central Indiana and is mostly concentrated north of Indianapolis. While it’s a cloudy start to the morning, skies will be decreasing through the morning and we’ll have a lot of sunshine this afternoon.

It’s a double header tonight for the Indianapolis after Wednesday’s game had to be postponed due to rain/storms. Gates open at 5:45 PM, first pitch at 6:05 PM and these are both set to be 7 innings.

A weak boundary slides in from the north will bring the chance for a few isolated showers to our northern counties during the evening hours. Most won’t see rain on Thursday but a few more widely scattered showers and storms will be favorable Friday afternoon and evening. Again, many won’t see any rain as these will be hit and miss.

Additional widely scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday. This is a day to watch as some of these storms could be strong to severe, with the more favorable dynamics in south-central Indiana.