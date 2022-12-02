It’s going to be a windy Friday but those winds will also be sending our temperatures to very mild levels for December. A Wind Advisory has been issued for a large portion of central Indiana. This advisory goes into effect at 3 PM Friday and lasts through 1 AM Saturday. Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible.

Temperatures will quickly rise to the low 50s by the afternoon hours on those gusty south-southwest winds. A few isolated, light showers will be possible throughout the day, but any rain will be minimal.

Our CBS4 team will be live from the Christkindlmarkt this evening during the 5 and 6 PM shows. Stop by and say hello or be sure to tune in if you’re not headed out. We stay windy through the evening but temperatures won’t be dropping. They’ll actually be rising through the evening by a couple degrees.

Widely scattered showers will develop across the area late this evening and will exit early Saturday morning. Temperatures will be at their warmest Saturday morning but a strong cold front sweeping the state early in the morning will send temperatures tumbling into the afternoon. It will be a cold night for the Big Ten Tournament as Purdue takes on Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night.

We’re back to more ups and downs in our forecast next week as additional 50-degree days are likely, along with better chances for rain.