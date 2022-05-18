So far May has been a mild, dry month. Monthly rainfall is over an inch below average. While, temperatures have averaged almost three degrees above the norm. We’ve already tied one high temperature record this month with a high of 89° on the 11th. Another surge of warm air will move in Friday and the second record high of the month may be recorded. The warm humid air won’t last long. Highs will fall back into the 80s Saturday.

An approaching cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday. Up to an inch of rain is likely as the front moves across the state. Behind the cold front the rain will end early Sunday and it will be much cooler for the second half of the weekend with Sunday afternoon highs in the 60s.

May has been a mild, dry month so far.

The average date for our first 90° high is in mid June.

A record high is possible Friday.

Cooler air moves in by Sunday.

Relative humidity will stay high through the weekend.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain this week.

Up to an inch of rain is likely this week.