A strong area of low pressure moved across the state and brought heavy rain Friday night and left cooler air across the state today. Wrap around rainfall from this system kept a few spotty showers around. We’ll be cool and breezy again Sunday with highs in the 50s, and with a small chance for a few isolated showers. Rain chances will increase Sunday night but less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected.

After mostly cloudy skies keep temperatures in the 50s Monday, sunshine will return Tuesday and nudge highs into the 60s. The warmup continues later in the week with highs in the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Another storm system will move in late next week and bring gusty storms late Thursday and much cooler air by Friday.

Light rain fell across central Indiana Saturday.

Expect a cloudy, cool Sunday with showers after 7pm.

After a cool start, we’ll see a warm up next week.