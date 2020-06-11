A break from heat, humidity and storms through the weekend

The month of June has started warm and wet and now we are going to get a break from the heat, humidity and storms. A cold front moved across the state Wednesday and cooler, drier air has moved in behind the front. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 through the weekend. After a dry Friday, we’ll have a chance for scattered showers on Saturday, and go back to dry weather on Sunday.

Indianapolis saw triple-digit heat in June of 2012.

We have had nine days of above average temperatures this month.

Temperatures have been above average this month.

Rainfall stands above average for the month so far.

Expect a sunny, mild Friday.

We’ll see a few showers Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.