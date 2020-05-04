‘A bit of a change’: Herff Jones works closely with Indy schools to distribute cap and gowns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Schools are doing what they can to navigate the end of the year and to make it special for graduating seniors. Same goes for the companies who supply the caps, gowns and class rings.

“It’s definitely something new,” said Senior Chelbi Hill. This isn’t how she imagined she would be celebrating her last month as a student at Cardinal Ritter High School.

She and the rest of her class lined up car by car on Monday to pick up the items that seniors work for all year for.

“They still try to give us everything that a senior is supposed to have, even through this tough time,” Hill added.

Staff helped pass out class rings, graduation announcements, athletic banners, awards, and cap and gowns and more. For President of Cardinal Ritter, Jo Hoy, being able to say hello to her students in-person for the first time in a while, is just as meaningful.

Supporting SENIORS! ❤️ Cardinal Ritter High School is distributing caps & gowns, senior awards & athlete banners to students through this drive-thru.



I’ll also be speaking with Herff Jones on how they’re helping support schools during this time.



Story tonight @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/eDt2dsku51 — Melissa Crash (@MelissaCrash) May 4, 2020

“The more we can help them feel like they’ve haven’t lost everything, I think the better off it will be for them and us, definitely,” Hoy added, “On Friday, this same team we went out and distributed yard signs for our kids, we are, we’re a big family and we love being able to see them.”

It’s been an adjustment not only for schools, but for companies like Herff Jones who work with schools to make the end of the year special for students.

“Having to make it a six-week adjustment is a bit of a change,” said Joel Stacey, a sales representative for Herff Jones.

This drive-thru pick up, is the new normal for Stacey. Typically, his busy months are March and April, but now, it’s just starting to pick up as schools are figuring out how to honor their seniors.

“What we have found is that the staff and students like to have events like this because they are so invested in each other,” said Stacey.

Celebrating the class of 2020, in a way they will truly never forget.

“Even when something is different like this obstacle that has come up, they still make you feel special,” said Hill.

Hoy added, “Normally they would be graduating at the end of this month, this week we would normally have our activities, our awards, so the more we can keep them connected and feeling they have not been abandoned or forgotten that’s what we are going to do.”

Distributions like this one are happening at schools across the state. Herff Jones suggests you check with your school district to see what arrangements have been made.