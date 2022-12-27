We’re tracking some extra travel concerns Tuesday morning. Fog has develop in the area. It’s a concern for visibility, but more than that today, freezing fog is the primary concern. With temperatures in the 20s and the moisture from fog at the surface, that will be freezing on contact, leading to slick spots on the roads. Allow yourself a few extra minutes to take it slower as you’re travelling this morning.

Winds shifting back out of the south this afternoon will help temperatures drop to the lower 30s. This will be about 10° warmer than we were Monday afternoon. A few breaks of sunshine are possible at times today but mostly cloudy skies will dominate the day.

There are still holiday light and festivities going on around town. If you’ll be out this evening, we will be dry with breezy winds and temperatures in the mid 20s. Not bad for late December.

We finally rise back above freezing on Wednesday. We haven’t been above freezing since the winter storm sent temperatures plummeting last Thursday evening. We keep the warmup going as we close out the week and go through the New Year’s weekend, with highs in the 50s. However, the strong warmup comes with moisture that will be pulled into the region. Friday and Saturday are currently looking to be rather wet days. While there will be breaks in the rain, we could keep showers in the area right on into the new year. If you’ll be out New Year’s Eve, be prepared with rain gear.