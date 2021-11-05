A beautiful weekend for central Indiana; Daylight Saving Time ends

November is off to a sunny start. This is usually one of our cloudiest months of the year but we’ve had 57% of possible sunshine so far, 41% is the norm. In spite of the sunny skies, temperatures have been 8.5 degrees below average for the month. For the first five days of the months temperatures have been below average but we’ll rise above average this weekend. Expect sunny skies highs near 60 Saturday and Sunday, and highs in the mid-60s through early next week.

Wet weekends have been very common this year as we’ve only had 17 completely dry weekends. There is no rain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Fall colors are peaking in the I-70 corridor and this will be an ideal weekend to get outside and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

Don’t forget to turn you clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. We change from Daylight Saving time to Standard Time Sunday.

