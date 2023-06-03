INDIANAPOLIS – Three people were injured in separate shootings Friday night, according to police.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers responded just after 10 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 7000 block of Courthouse Drive in Lawrence. Officers found an 18-year-old girl who had been shot. She was reported to be stable when she was transported to an area hospital.

According to police, a pool party was taking place at an apartment complex when a fight broke out between people at the party. At some point during the altercation, shots were fired, striking the female in the back.

No suspect information was given.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at the intersection of East 38th Street & North Arlington Avenue on Indy’s northeast side. Officers found a person who had been shot. They were reported to be in critical condition when they were transported to an area hospital. According to police, officers detained a person of interest regarding the incident.

10 minutes later, officers responded to a third shooting in the 1300 block of Riley Place. Officers located a person who had been shot. They were reported to be “awake and breathing” when they were transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.