INDIANAPOLIS — It’s never too late!

99-year-old woman, Marie Uzzi, and her friends at the Lakes Meadows Assisted Living & Memory Care facility fulfilled their lifelong dream of going to a water park.

“No matter how old you are. You don’t stop living,” said Nadine Graham, the Life Enrichment Director at the assisted living facility.

Marie Uzzi, 99, as she floats at the waterpark in her inflatable tube.

Many of the residents had never visited a water park or even worn a swimsuit before and put a special request in to the facility to make their dreams come true. “You never know what tomorrow will promise so we want to make dreams happen,” said Graham.

So the Fishers based facility made it happen Wednesday when they took the group to the Carmel Clay Waterpark.

Prior to going to the waterpark the residents went kayaking. Their next adventure? Ziplining.

If you would like to donate to the residents excursions, they will be hosting a summer bash on Friday, Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

