91-year-old veteran celebrates release from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The staff at Riverview Health had a big celebration for a 91-year-old Hoosier hero who was just released from the hospital after battling the coronavirus.

Gerald served our nation in the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

He was admitted to Riverview Health on March 21 after he tested positive for COVID-19. He spent 10 days on the med/surg floor before he was eventually moved to acute rehab. He spent another 10 days there.

Gerald was discharged from the hospital on Friday after beating the coronavirus!

The staff at River Health says, “Though this time can be scary and uncertain, stories like Gerald’s keep us going every day.”