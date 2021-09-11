90s return Sunday, rain chances midweek

It was a warm but not terribly humid day with temperatures topping off in the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. We keep the sunshine into the beginning of next week with the 90s returning!

📅ON THIS DAY back in 1897 in Indianapolis the record high temperature was set at 95°! #INwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/rogQB5AB1W — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) September 12, 2021

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly starry skies.

Smoke from the wildfires out west will move into the midwest Sunday, keeping skies hazy for the day. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s by the afternoon, well above-average for this time of year. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Monday and Tuesday look hot with temperatures in the lower 90s with a few clouds each day but for the most part plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday will bring our next chance at scattered showers and storms.

After Wednesday, temperatures stay in the 80s with some showers possible Thursday into Friday, timing and rainfall totals are still very uncertain.