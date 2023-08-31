Cooler, Canadian air has given us a taste of fall for the past two days. Unfortunately the warm up starts Friday. A dome of hot air out west will move into the Midwest for the holiday weekend. Temperatures in the upper 80s return on Saturday and then above 90° likely starting Sunday. Humidity will rise and the air will be more uncomfortable.

We will have a streak of sunny days with highs in the 90s through the middle of next week. We will also have a long dry spell with no rain expected until scattered storms develop Wednesday and Thursday.

August was a mild month with temperatures slightly below average and only 4 days of 90° heat. The month was also dry with 2.97″ of precipitation, .23″ below average. That follows our mild, dry, meteorological summer weather trend. We only had 13 days with highs of 90° or more this season, 19 is the average. We will end the summer with 10.44″ of rain, 2.13″ below average.

Air Quality was in the good range today.

