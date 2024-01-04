ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police responded to a serious crash on New Year’s Eve that left a 90-year-old woman dead.

On Dec. 31, officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched to an intersection near 9th Street and South Scatterfield Road after receiving reports that a serious crash involving three vehicles had occurred.

APD confirmed that Bertha Greene, 90, died as a result of the crash. Greene died after being taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Preliminary information indicates that a full-size SUV lost control as it was heading south, causing it to collide with two vehicles that were traveling northbound in the area, according to APD. Greene was one of the passengers inside the full-size SUV.

Several passengers were injured during the crash but APD did not confirm the exact number of individuals who were affected by the crash or the extent of their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the APD at 765-648-6660.