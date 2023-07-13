A cold front moved across the state Thursday and brought cloudy skies and lower humidity, and kept temperatures in the 70s north of I-70. South of I-70 temperatures were in the 80s and a few strong storms developed in the warm unstable air. So far this year we’ve had six days with highs in the 90s. The front will lift north across the state tomorrow and temperatures will rise above 90°. The humidity will remain high and heat index values will be in the mid-90s in the afternoon.

So far this year we’ve had 12 dry weekend and 15 wet weekends, including the last three consecutive weekends. Storm chances will return Saturday but the day isn’t expected to be a washout. Scattered storms will be around from the morning through the evening. However, we’ll have several dry hours as they will be off and on. Expect sunny skies and slightly less humid weather for Sunday with highs in the 80s.

We’ve had more than three inches of rain this month and that has helped to ease the drought over the eastern and southern parts of the state. More much-needed rain will fall next week. We’ll have a daily chance for afternoon and evening storms Monday through Thursday.

90° heat is likely Friday.

Expect more scattered storms Saturday.

Recent rainfall has prevented the drought from intensifying.

Temperatures will cool down next week with a daily chance for rain.