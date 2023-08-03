This has been a mild summer for central Indiana as we’ve only had 7 days of 90° heat. We should have had 12 of those scorching days by this point in the season. Get ready for the heat to return. We’ll have high temperatures near 90° for the next three days. In addition to the heat, the humidity will be higher through the weekend, so expect heat index values near 100° through Sunday.

While a few isolated may develop in the heat Friday and Saturday, the rain really holds off until Sunday. That will be the wetter day of the weekend with a few rounds of showers and storms. As of this writing we’ll have a chance for strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening. Up to an inch of rain is likely through Monday. The wet weather we had at the end of July has eased the drought across the southern and eastern part of the state but we still have moderate drought across west central Indiana.

Next week, a weather pattern shift will bring temperatures back down to near or below average temperatures. In the meantime, we’ll have to deal with the heat, the humidity and the storms.

Expect a sunny, hot, humid Friday.

We have an Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday.

We will have more, much-needed rain Sunday and Monday.

90° temperatures and higher humidity are likely though the weekend.