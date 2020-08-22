9 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,010 additional cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,010 new positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 85,317.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between August 5 and August 21.

ISDH also announced 9 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,001.

Thee new deaths were reported to ISDH between August 19 and August 21.

New ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day positivity rate of 7.4%, with a total rate of 8.8% positive.

According to the data, 11,505 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 969,646.

As of Saturday, nearly 37.6 percent of ICU beds and more than 83 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

The agency is reporting 217 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported a total of 17,339 cases and 743 coronavirus deaths to date.

A running dashboard of Indiana’s long-term care facility data has been added to the page and will be updated every Wednesday.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. The state has not released data on recoveries.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.