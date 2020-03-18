9 new coronavirus cases reported in Indiana; state total reaches 39

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana now has 39 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. That’s up from 30 cases reported on Tuesday.
The newest cases are in Clark, Fayette, Jennings, Madison, Hamilton, Hendricks, Lake, and Marion (2) Counties.
So far, there have been two deaths in the state—one patient in Marion County and one patient in Johnson County.
Clark, Fayette, Jennings, and Madison Counties did not have any confirmed cases before today.
We do not have any information about these new cases.
Here’s a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the state by county.
Adams County: 1 case
Bartholomew County: 1 case
Boone County: 1 case
Clark County: 1 case
Fayette County: 1 case
Floyd County: 1 case
Franklin County: 2 cases
Hamilton County: 2 case
Hendricks County: 4 cases
Howard County: 2 cases
Jennings County: 1 case
Johnson County: 3 cases, 1 death
Lake County: 3 cases
LaPorte County: 1 case
Madison County: 1 case
Marion County: 11 cases, 1 death
Noble County: 1 case
St. Joseph County: 1 case
Wells County: 1 case
A total of 193 people have been tested for the coronavirus.
The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.