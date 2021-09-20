9 Indiana National Guard armories now accepting donations for Afghan evacuees

1st Calvary Division Soldier and Afghan evacuee youth play soccer Sept. 4, 2021 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dylan Bailey)

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Beginning today, several National Guard armories throughout Indiana will begin accepting donations for the Afghanistan evacuees currently housed at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh.

Recently, Camp Atterbury announced more than 6,600 Afghan evacuees have arrived at the military camp. Of those evacuees, 14 percent are said to be 4 years of age and younger and 25 percent are between the ages of 5 and 14 years old.

“If you do the math, you will realize that is a lot of baby formula and diapers consumed in a day,” Camp Atterbury stated in their social media post.

The Indiana National Guard listed the following as items of need for donations:

Men’s and women’s unbranded, modest clothes such as long sleeve t-shirts, underwear, pants and jackets in sizes small to large. No shorts or tank tops.

Children’s clothing, including baby and newborn clothes, hats and socks

Powdered baby formula

Socks, hats, shoes and slide-on sandals (no flip flops) for evacuees of all ages

All donated items should be new and in their original packaging.

The armories will only accept donations between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the nine following locations:

Evansville: 3300 E. Division St.

Greenfield: 410 Apple St.

Rockville: 224 W. Strawberry Road

Danville: 1245 E. Main St.

Muncie: 401 N. Country Club Road

Indianapolis: Kessler-Moore Readiness Center, 2625 W. Kessler Blvd. North Drive

Fort Wayne: 130 W. Cook Road

South Bend: 1901 Kemble Ave.

New Albany: 2909 Grant Line Road

Any organization or business seeking to make a large donation and cannot deliver to a designated site should contact IDHS atprivatesector@dhs.in.gov

If you would like to donate additional items, monetary donations, and/or time, please contact Team Rubicon at (310) 640-8787 and/or the American Red Cross at (888) 684-1441. Click on the links to donate online and for further information.