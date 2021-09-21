9 face federal charges after money laundering, drug dealing investigation in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS– A federal grand jury in Indianapolis returned indictments against nine people for drug trafficking.

The FBI and IRS started an investigation at the end of 2020 regarding drug dealing and money laundering. Investigators found that individuals from California and Mexico were allegedly sending methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl to someone on the far east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis resident would then allegedly sell the drugs and send money back to California. Federal authorities claim more than $780,000 was exchanged during the investigation.

Search warrants were served as part of the investigation and 15 handguns, three rifles, two shotguns, $42,000, 274 grams of cocaine and 150 pounds of marijuana were seized. Investigators also seized four vehicles.

The following individuals are charged as follows:

Martin Herrera-Diaz Jr., 29, Indianapolis: Money laundering, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Sandra Herrera, 22, Indianapolis: Money laundering

Jerzon Herrera, 28, Indianapolis: Money laundering, distribution of cocaine

Antonio Partida-Chavez, 29, Mexico: Five counts of distribution of controlled substances

Andy Partida-Chavez, 25, Indianapolis: Distribution of controlled substances

Brandon Vidal, 27, Indianapolis: Distribution of controlled substances

Miriam Rodriguez Arguello, 32, Indianapolis: Distribution of controlled substances

Eric Martinez, 25, Indianapolis: Distribution of controlled substances

Arnoldo Gonzalez Chavez, 23, Indianapolis: Distribution of controlled substances

Those charged with money laundering face up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release if convicted.

The suspects charged with distribution of controlled substances face 10 years to life in prison if convicted, as well as a $10,000,000 fine and no less than five years of supervised release.

Authorities say Jerzon Herrera faces an additional 20 years in prison, fine of $1,000,000 and no less than three years of supervised release for the distribution of cocaine charge. Martin Herrera-Diaz Jr. faces an additional 10 years to life imprisonment, $10,000,000 fine, and no less than 5 years supervised release for the possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance charge.