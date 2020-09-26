8th annual Girls Nite In golf outing takes place in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of golfers hit the links Friday morning to benefit an organization that helps empower teen girls.

Girls Nite In International hosted its 8th annual golf outing Friday. Girls Nite In is an organization designed to empower teenage girls and help them make smart decisions throughout their lives.

During the pandemic, the founder of the non-profit says more girls have been reaching out for help. Thanks to donations from the community, they’re able to provide those services for free.

“The needs are more now desperate now than ever, anxiety, depression suicide, isolation, no hope. and we know that there is hope, and there is help, and we have answers and we are compelled to share them,” Jimmelynn Garland Rice, CEO and founder of Girls Nite In International said.

This was the first year the group held an online silent auction so people at home could help the group continue its mission. The Blue Crew even showed with the Colts’ firetruck and prizes were given away for longest putt, longest drive and closest to the pin.