897 new coronavirus cases, 27 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 897 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 27 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 3.9%, with a cumulative rate of 9.9% positive.

The ISDH said a historical load of negative & positive labs resulted in the addition of 96 historical tested individuals, 2,756 historical tests administered, and 18 historical cases to Saturday’s counts.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 660,942 total positive cases and 12,125 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 431 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of February 22, the ISDH County Metric map shows 39 Blue, 50 in Yellow and 3 in Orange. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 800 total COVID-19 patients: 516 confirmed and 284 under investigation.

ISDH says 34.4% of ICU beds and 80% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 60 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of Saturday, 981,769 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 552,241 are fully vaccinated.