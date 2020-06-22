88-year-old Nashville liquor store owner charged with aggravated assault for shooting alleged thief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An 88-year-old liquor store owner faces an aggravated assault charge after she shot a man who she thought was a thief, The Charlotte Observer reports.

May Boyce has owned Murfreesboro Road Liquor and Wines since 1994. Boyce told police on June 16 two men walked into her store. One man asked for brown liquor, and the other man walked behind her counter where she keeps the vodka and grabbed a few bottles.

Boyce said she confronted the man who was grabbing bottles, and that’s when he lunged at her and ran toward the exit.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Charlotte Observer, Boyce pointed her gun towards the floor in the direction of the fleeing man, and she fired once. The man said he had been shot and fell into a stack of bottles, and the other man helped him out of the store.

The shooting victim went to Vanderbilt Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police interviewed him at the hospital, and he initially said he and his friend intended to steal the liquor, but he later retracted that statement and said he had every intention of paying for the liquor and he denied fleeing the store.

Authorities told The Charlotte Observer the shooting victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested May Boyce on an aggravated assault charge, and she was released on a $10,000 bond Thursday evening.

She told the New York Post on Saturday, “I did what I had to do, and I hope word gets out on the street that I’m fed up and I’m not taking it anymore. You’ve got to stick up for yourself sometimes.”