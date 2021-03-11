88 schools in Indiana recognized as STEM leaders

INDIANAPOLIS — 88 schools across the state are being recognized for their leadership in STEM principles.

The Indiana Department of Education (IDE) said of the schools that were certified as leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), seven earned recertification. These schools include two in Indianapolis, one each in Bloomington, Lafayette, South Bend, Kokomo and Evansville.

“The educational demand for jobs in today’s economy is changing,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “More careers are requiring postsecondary credentials, and more of those credentials are focused around high-demand STEM fields. Indiana’s STEM Certified Schools have demonstrated impressive leadership in integrating critical thinking, problem solving and innovative STEM-principles across their curriculum, ultimately providing their students a springboard to lifelong success.”

You can find a full list of recognized schools below.