863 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 863 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 16 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 3.1%, with a cumulative rate of 9.6% positive.

As of Wednesday, 1,178,265 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 744,712 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 669,164 total positive cases and 12,350 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 425 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of March 8 , the ISDH County Metric map shows 61 Blue, 30 in Yellow and 1 Orange. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 628 total COVID-19 patients: 357 confirmed and 283 under investigation.

ISDH says 34.5% of ICU beds and 80.4% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers aged 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.