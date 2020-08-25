841 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths announced by ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 841 new positive coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 88,421.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between August 12 and August 24, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced 15 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,023. The new deaths were reported to ISDH between August 21 and August 24.

The agency also is reporting 218 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day individual positivity rate of 6.8%, with a cumulative rate of 8.7% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.4%, with a cumulative rate of 6.8% positive.

According to the data, 9,140 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 1,010,981.

As of Tuesday, nearly 42 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. The state has not released data on recoveries.

The Department of Health will offer free drive-thru testing at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday:

Goshen:

Team Rehabilitation

223 Chicago Ave.

Elkhart:

Northside Gymnasium

300 Lawrence St.

Hammond:

Oliver P. Morton High School

6915 Grand Ave.

Decatur:815 High St.

In addition, the following testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday:

Brazil:

Forest Park

911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Dr.

To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.