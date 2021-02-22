824 new coronavirus cases, 35 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 824 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 35 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Monday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.1%, with a cumulative rate of 10% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 656,358 total positive cases and 11,982 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 425 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of February 15, the ISDH County Metric map shows 11 Blue, 73 in Yellow and 8 in Orange. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 878 total COVID-19 patients: 598 confirmed and 280 under investigation.

ISDH says 38.5% of ICU beds and 80.7% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers aged 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Visit OurShot.In.Gov or call 211 to schedule the required appointment.

As of Monday, 893,246 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 440,028 are fully vaccinated.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.