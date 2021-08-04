82 fourth-grade students at Indy school told to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 80 fourth-grade students at Lew Wallace School 107 on Indy’s west side are being told to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

According to Indianapolis Public Schools, the parents of the students are being asked to quaranitne their children for 14 days due to the students coming into close contact with a school staff member who tested postiive for COVID-19.

Students will continue “synchronously and asynchronously with IPS-issued student devices during the quarantine period,” according to an IPS statement.

IPS reported the confirmed case to the Marion County Public Health Department. The school corporation noted that masks are required for all students and staffs in IPS schools regardless of vaccination status.