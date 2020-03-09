8 years straight! Indianapolis airport named best in North America once again

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – No surprise here—the Indianapolis International Airport just won another award. It was named the best midsize airport in North America for the eighth straight year and nine years overall.

The Airports Council International-North America made the announcement on Monday.

The ASQ Awards are determined based on passenger feedback independently collected by the ACI program on the day that passengers travel. Each airport is rated based on 34 key performance indicators, such as airport access, check-in, security screening, stores and restaurants and restrooms.

More than 300 airports around the globe elect to participate in the survey.

“People ask me often how we do it year after year, and my answer is simple: we take care of our people and they take care of our customers. It’s all about the customer experience – which we strive to deliver to an art form,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. “Every decision we make has the traveler top of mind, and our staff is continuously looking for ways to improve even our best efforts.”

In recent years the Indy airport has also been recognized repeatedly by J.D. Power, Condé Nast Traveler, and Travel + Leisure for continued excellence in customer experience and satisfaction. Passengers site the openness and cleanliness of the terminal, its smooth security process, and convenience to food, beverage and retail amenities as well as parking.

The Indy airport served a record 9.5 million passengers in 2019 and launched nine new flights for travelers, including welcoming a new airline with the addition of Spirit Airlines.