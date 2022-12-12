INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on the southwest side.

According to IMPD, two vehicles collided on Norcroft Drive near W. Mooresville Road around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

There were seven people among the two cars: two drivers and five children.

One of the children, a 8-year-old, was critically injured and rushed to the hospital.

The other children ranged from 3 to 15 years old. They had numerous injuries but none critical.

Both of the drivers remained on scene.

Police have not disclosed how the crash happened.