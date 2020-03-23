8 Muncie firefighters, police officers, and EMS workers quarantined after possible COVID-19 exposure

MUNCIE, Ind. — Eight people from the Muncie Police Department, the Muncie Fire Department, and EMS workers are quarantined after possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Mayor Dan Ridenour made the announcement Monday morning.

The affected personnel are in quarantine at Fire Station 4, so they don’t want anyone to come to that fire station for emergencies.

Ridenour says they have already gone through the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital portal, and they are waiting for testing kits to come in.

He also said no one is showing any symptoms of the coronavirus.