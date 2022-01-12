IPS, other area schools move to remote learning for remainder of week

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools announced eight schools will move to full remote learning for the remainder of the week. Other central Indiana schools announced a similar move.

The move to remote was made due to staffing limitations, IPS said in a release. Four middle schools and four high schools are affected by the move.

Greenfield-Central High School stated a surge in COVID-19 amongst students and staff led to their decision to move to remote learning for Thursday and Friday.

Ben Davis High School also cited staffing limitations as their reason to move the high school to remote for the rest of the week.

IPS stated Thursday and Friday remote learning days will be asynchronous instructional days for students and classwork will be uploaded to Schoology.

These are the IPS schools moving to remote learning for Thursday and Friday:

Middle Schools

Arlington Middle School

Harshman Middle School

Henry W. Longfellow Medical/STEM Middle School 28

Northwest Middle School (including Newcomer)

High Schools

Arsenal Technical High School

Crispus Attucks High School

George Washington High School

Shortridge High School

IPS stated as a reminder, there is no school on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and no school on Tuesday, Jan. 18, which is Professional Development Day.

In-person learning is anticipated to return on Wednesday, Jan. 19, IPS said, but updates will be provided no later than Jan. 18 if plans are changed.

“This decision has been made based on the number of staff absences, including COVID-19 isolation and quarantines at the middle and high school levels. Transitioning to remote learning also gives time for affected staff and students to meet the 5-day isolation and quarantine period before returning back to school.” IPS