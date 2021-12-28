8 injured in 6-vehicle crash on Keystone Avenue in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — Eight people were taken to the hospital after a six-vehicle crash in Carmel Monday evening.

Police say the crash happened on Keystone Avenue near 116th Street just before 8:30 p.m. and closed both north and south lanes for several hours.

Six vehicles were involved, the crash caused some of the cars to flip over.

Eight people were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are all believed to be minor.

“Honestly this is, you know, the best outcome you can kind of hope for in a situation where you have so many cars involved, some of them inverted like they were,” said Tim Griffin of the Carmel Fire Department.

Investigators do not believe any of the drivers were impaired.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.