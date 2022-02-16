INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities continue to investigate the killing of an Indianapolis woman, found dead inside a home on the city’s near northwest side Friday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 11 a.m., officers with Northwest District responded to a home in the 1800 block of N. Warman Avenue for a welfare check. When they arrived, IMPD said officers found a woman who had sustained ‘trauma.’

The victim, identified as 77-year-old Cecelia O’Bryan, was pronounced dead at the scene. One day after her body was found, her death was ruled a homicide, officials said.

Authorities have not specified the nature of the trauma O’Bryan suffered and her cause and manner of death are still pending further testing, the Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

“One homicide is too many, but it is extremely concerning when someone of that age, elderly is involved in a homicide,” said IMPD Sgt. Vincent Stewart.

“We’re supposed to be watching out for each other not hurting each other,” said neighbor Samantha Fowler.

Neighbors said they’re trying to comprehend why anyone would do this to a person they recall is quiet, yet kind.

“She didn’t cause anybody any harm. She wasn’t loud, she wasn’t a nuisance,” Fowler said. “She’d come out and there would be cats that run around her house, and she’d be nice to them. She was always really sweet to everyone and everything.”

Other neighbors who spoke with CBS4 agreed with Fowler and said although they don’t know her well, because she mostly kept to herself, they had nothing but kind things to say.

Fowler said she saw several police cruisers, the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency crime scene vehicles and investigators near the intersection where O’Bryan lived, but hadn’t realized it was her neighbor who was killed until later.

“It definitely makes you a little more nervous when you see the cars and vans and stuff down the street and you’re worried. Then, to know it was her and the fact that she didn’t do anything that noticeably could have caused that to happen it’s just, yeah,” Fowler said.

Property records confirm O’Bryan is the owner of the home where she was found dead Friday morning.

She is the second homicide victim over the age of 60 this year. From 2019 to 2021, the number of individuals over 60 killed by another person increased dramatically from 4 victims in 2019 to 8 in 2020 and 18 in 2021.

“I hope they find whoever did this because she didn’t deserve it. I mean nobody deserves to have their life cut short. I don’t care what age you are,” said Fowler.

IMPD said as their investigation into the case continues, they hope the community, neighbors, anyone with information will be encouraged to be a voice for O’Bryan and help push for justice.

“If anything, we are really dependent upon the community’s involvement,” said Stewart. “They are our eyes and ears majority of the time, so we depend on them.”

Stewart said the department also encourages anyone with doorbell cameras or home surveillance to review those and see whether they may have spotted anything unusual.

“If something just does not seem right, kind of causes the hair on the back of your neck to rise, that’s the time where you contact us and even though it may be minute to you, it may be very important to us,” he said. “We definitely want to try to bring justice to her.”

No arrests have been announced as of Wednesday afternoon. IMPD encourages anyone with information to contact Detective Ryan Clark at (317) 327-3475.

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to a felony arrest.