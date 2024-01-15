INDIANAPOLIS — A 77-year-old grandmother was found murdered in her home on Friday night and an 18-year-old has been arrested in the killing, according to the victim’s family and IMPD records.

Zakii Dawson

Police arrested Zakii Dawson on a preliminary charge of murder after finding Mary Sims dead in her west side home. Sims was identified by her granddaughter on Monday.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Landola Lane around 5:30 p.m. Friday on reports of a disturbance. Investigators said Sims was found unresponsive with “undisclosed” trauma.

Dawson was initially detained as a person of interest and was later arrested, according to IMPD.

According to an online fundraiser shared by the victim’s granddaughter, Dawson was described as a “friend of the family,” but IMPD has not specified what his and Sims’ relationship was other than to say they were known to one another.

IMPD reports show officers were called to the Landola Lane home twice in less than three weeks for disturbances involving Dawson. The latest disturbance happened the day before Sims’ body was discovered.

Dawson is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.